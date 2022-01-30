Liverpool Complete Luis Diaz Transfer From FC Porto (Photos)

Liverpool sign

€60million Luis Diaz from Porto

on five-year contract.

Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening.

He joins Liverpool after two-and-a-half seasons with FC Porto, where he made 125 appearances and scored 41 goals, and will wear the No.23 shirt.

The forward faced the Reds twice in this season’s Champions League group stage with the Portuguese side and had netted 14 times in 18 league runouts this term.

He had previously represented Barranquilla FC and Junior FC in his homeland before making the switch to Europe in 2019.

To date, Diaz has 31 caps for Colombia, with seven goals for his country.



Source: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-complete-luis-diaz-transfer-fc-porto

