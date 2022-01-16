Liverpool Vs Brentford 1 – 0 – (Live)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will likely ponder a few alterations for the visit of Brentford to Anfield for Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Reds continue to make do without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita due to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi remain injured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recovered from COVID-19 infection in time to face Arsenal in midweek, but he may not be ready for two starts in quick succession just yet, giving Neco Williams the chance to shine on the right.

