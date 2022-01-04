‘Loan Companies In Nigeria & Their Contribution To Suicide In 2022’ (Photos)

BY DONSIA

I’m not saying borrower shouldn’t pay oh, in fact, why would you borrowed loan that you know very well that you won’t be able to pay back in due time.. Buh then, Stuff happens.. In fact, let assume the DEATH IS INEVITABLE AND PEOPLE DIE.. then the distributed messages by this so called LOANERS is off a victim has lost his/her life to accident or stuff.. JUST IMAGINARY FICTON

And this type of message wasn’t sent to those who know the person that has been ghosted already.. Won’t it be like pouring salt to an open wound.. My reasoning ni oh.. No vex!



So, On December 23rd 2021, I received the random but yet so familiar messages from SOKOLOAN About A Victim (User) of thier services, the loan they’re offering…

PERSONALLY, I KNOW THE PERSON CAUSE, THE VICTIM IS MY SECONDARY SCHOOL MATE WHOM WE DON’T EVEN TALK MUCH, JUST ONCE IN A WHILE CONVERSATION BUT I’M GOOD WITH THE PERSON



SOKOLOAN message context

Good day, s###### o##### l#### with phone no 081411###44 is a chronic debtor acting dubious towards an overdue loan repayment, until full repayment is made he/she should not be trusted with any form of transaction. thanks.



After reading the message, Immediately, I knew whom the victim was because prior to the day I got the message, I’ve seen a post around November 2021 where the victim did her wedding and she’s pregnant already, she was damn heavy. Wasn’t even aware, I was told and I merely congratulated her and that was probably the #8times I texted her for the whole 2021.. I’m saying to let you guys here know that we don’t talk often as I’ve claimed above buh we’re Good!

WHAT BRINGS ABOUT THE THREAD

I received another message this afternoon January 4th 2022 from another number but different undisclosed company.. Just a random picture and lending as thier public name and thier own message go as this

BEWARE OF A FRAUDSTER/SCAMMER

S####t o#####e l####i

Phone no 081411###44 OR 081446###43

FOR DUPING A LOAN FIANCING COMPANY OF A SUM OF MONEY. THE PUBLIC IS HEREBY ADVISED TO DESIST FROM TRANSACTING BUSINESS WITH HER TILL SHE IS ARRESTED AND WILL BE POSTED ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES(Facebook, whatsapp & Instagram). IF FOUND PLEASE REPORT TO THE NEAREST POLICE STATION



YOU MIGHT HAVE PROBABLY BEEN WONDERING HOW IS IT MY OWN RIGHT.. I SWEAR IT’S THE ATTACHED PICTURE OF THE VICTIM

Probably, had it been its just a message that picture isn’t attached on, I swear, I might have ignored as I’ve always been doing whenever I get sort of messages like this.. Buh immediately I saw the attached picture even without downloading it, I lost my cool.. Not that I’m related to the victim oh but because THIS SO CALLED COMPANY with the public name of LENDING Do outside the terms of conditions that guide users privacy policy and they knew if legal action is to be taken and someone decided to fight em, they’d probably end up being the one paying the victim.. So they decided to fight their victim(s) dirty



MY OWN OUTBUST THAT MADE ME CREATE A THREAD

You’re mad!

You guys are literally behind the reasons why so many people are committing suicide.. You’re one of a factor too

I’ve been getting tons of this spamming from you.. Person borrow loan, once payment isn’t made, the next is to they tarnish images.. How i wish I can let you know the meaning of Users *PRIVACY AND DATA*…..

You come even attached image join upon all the fucking texts you guys have been spamming me with…

See eh, I know the person but to hell with you and your so call *SUM OF MONEY!* that you decided not to disclose which I’m very sure it’s not up to #10, 000 naira seff buh yet, you’re so happy tarnishing one’s image through the social media even disclosing every things that’s meant to be private with you and your company.

Now, it’s your own money that the amount can’t be disclose right

Buh you’re happy exposing someone life, endangering it.

if you’re the type that read messages carefully, you guys will definitely see the act of madness and manner of unprofessionalism that the second company use in tacking thier customers… And it’s a DELIBERATE act cause if the tides should later turn around, they would be the one to lose at last

BECAUSE I HAVE THE VICTIM LINE and I know she hasn’t been active both on WhatsApp and Facebook, I decided to call her because on norms, mostly when it’s new year, I do call almost every on my contact list even sent personal messages aside on social media buh she didn’t pick up at the second attempt, so I stopped calling her

THE FIRST ATTACHED PICTURES IS MY WHOLE CHAT WITH HER LAST YEAR

