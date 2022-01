Chinese engineers have built amazing infrastructure across China with their expertise, but what baffles me is the crummies they often construct for us in Nigeria, you won’t see such in their homeland.

Who do we blame here? Maybe our leaders because it’s the amount of money they award some of these projects and they will still embezzle part of it.

