Lucifer Is Behind Big Brother Naija Voice – Mummy GO (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rr0yFg9jrPg

The alleged identity of the mysterious voice behind the popular Big Brother Naija has been disclosed by popular evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, also known as Mummy G.O.

During a recent sermon, the controversial preacher said that the voice behind Big Brother is Lucifer

She remarked on how Big Brother is never shown but provides commands and informs housemates that he is watching everything they do.

The organizers of BBNaija, according to Mummy G.O, aim to make people believe that they can see what everyone does because of cameras, when in reality, the Devil is watching.

She claims that the reality show reflects how the world would live if the kingdom of darkness is established.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...