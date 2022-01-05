Lukaku Apologizes To Fans, Says He Is Sorry For His Comments About Chelsea

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has reportedly tender public apologize to fans over recent comments about the club, Newspremises reports.

Lukaku was dropped by manager manager Thomas Tuchel after recent comments to Sky Sport Italia came to light, with the Belgian claiming he was not happy at how he was being used since returning to Stamford Bridge.

“To the fans I’m sorry for the upset that I’ve caused,” Lukaku told Chelsea’s website

“Obviously it’s up to me now to restore your trust, and I’ll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win games.

“And also to the manager, my team-mates and the board, I apologise, because I think it was not the right moment, also.

“And I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and make sure that I start performing for the team in the best manner,” he added.

Chelsea paid £98 million ($132 million) for the ex-Manchester United attacker, who spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

Lukaku told the Italian broadcaster he wanted to return to Inter Milan.

