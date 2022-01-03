Lukaku Changes Social Media Bio After He Was Dropped From The Liverpool Game

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, on Sunday changed his social media bio to list his former club Inter Milan instead of the Premier League side.

This comes after Lukaku was dropped from the Blues’ squad for the Liverpool game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old in an interview aired this week claimed he was “unhappy” at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku also said he was not pleased with Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and was eyeing a return to Inter.

He said: “Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system.

“I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...