Magodo Crisis: If Not For Immunity, Sanwo-Olu Should Have Been Arrested – Lawyer

A constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has weighed in on the controversy over the Magodo Estate Phase Two properties and the exchange of words between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abimbola Oyewole, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

Some policemen, who laid siege to an estate in Magodo, Lagos, had defied Sanwo-Olu’s directive to leave the place.

Apparently surprised by the police’s refusal to comply with his directive, Sanwo-Olu had gone to the estate personally.

In a viral video, the governor was seen exchanging words with Oyewole, who told him that he and his armed colleagues were at the estate on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; as well as the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The South-West Governors’ Forum had condemned the exchange of words with the governor which they described as a show of disrespect to Sanwo-Olu who is the Chief Security Officer of the state.

They asked the President to call the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Justice to order over the forceful implementation of the Supreme Court judgement which awarded 549 plots of land on the judgement creditors who are the Shangisha Landlords Association.

But Ajulo said if not for his immunity, Sanwo-Olu should have been arrested for allegedly attempting to stall the implementation of judgment of the highest court of the land.

Ajulo in a statement titled, “Sanwo-Olu & the Police Face-Off” said, “The context and the background leading to Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State face-off with the Chief Superintendent of Police at the Magodo Estates needs to be further interrogated.

“In all sincerity, the Governor, I must say is misguided, his extant action at the estate amount to grandstanding, incitement against constituted authority, and an attempt to subvert the cause of Justice.

“Only in our clime this could happen. The Governor and his government are parties in the matter, in fact they’re Judgment debtors. What’s expected of the Governor by his Oath of office is to ensure that the judgment of the court is executed or find a way of appeasing the Judgment Creditors, that’s ensuring justice is done to all parties.

“Whereas he is seen giving contrary order to the Judgment enforcement team lead by the CSP in a way to compromise the interests of the Judgment creditors. Save for his immunity, he ought to be arrested and charged for contempt of the court. Kudos to the police officer for his professionalism.”

https://dailytrust.com/magodo-crisis-if-not-for-immunity-sanwo-olu-ought-to-have-been-arrested-lawyer

