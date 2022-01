Lagos Govt To Compensate Shangisha Landlords With 549 Plots To End Dispute With Magodo Residents

Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, promised to provide 549 plots of land for Shangisha Landlords Association as compensation to end land dispute with the Magodo Residents Association

This was the agreement reached by the parties following meeting held on Wednesday and presided over by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



