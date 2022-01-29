‘Make It A Criminal Offense For Influencers To Influence Products They Don’t Use’

Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has suggested to the Federal Government of Nigeria to make a law that sees the act of influencing a product one is not using as a criminal offense.

This comes after a drama between Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and a popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Muhammed better known as Jaruma.

Recall that Regina Daniels has alleged that she does not use Jaruma’s product which she heavily advertised and has influenced many to use.

The actor took to his social media page and post a post that reads; “ONE OF THE MANY WAYS TO START HEALING OUR LAND. Let it be made a criminal offence for influencers to boldly influence people to use what they are not using. This, in my considered view, will checkmate many things. @UGEZUJUGEZU WRITES” under the post he typed;

“If my suggestion is not valid to you, suggest yours.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQ6N9zgmRh/

