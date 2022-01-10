‘Male Child Or Nothing! Help Save My Marriage’

Fathers and Mothers. Pls ohh. Myself and my wife, we trying to have a child this year, and we want a Male child. Male Child or nothing else. In fact i just Pray this time it works because trouble FIT dey.

Now my question is, as anybody in the house every tried the method of making love to you wife on the day of her Ovulation and the sex happens to be a Male child?

I have read to much article and the one that got my attention the most was, IF YOU WANT A MALE CHILD, MAKE LOVE TO YOUR WIFE A DAY TO HER OVULATION DAY OR ON HER EXACT OVULATION DAY. Please whom have tired this method and what is the success rate? I nor get money for IVF, so dont tell me say make i go do am ohh, because i heard its not cheap.

Regards

Abeg help save this marriage.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...