Mall Of Fame Nigeria Project Hosts ‘E-Tourism Business Awards’ (Photos)

Mall Of Fame Nigeria Project Host the World at the “E-Tourism Business Awards and Conference!”

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chris Flynn, (Founder,World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage, Australia), Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, Dr Mrs Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun (MD/CEO CreditRegistry), Abubakar Suleiman, (MD Sterling Bank), Funke Akindele-Bello, Emperor Adegeye, David Vequist ( Founder, Center for Medical Tourism Research CMTR, United States) among prominent Nigerians that will be honoured at the 2022 E-Tourism Business Awards and Conference.

The International Conference is organized by Mall of Fame Creations; Creators of the “MALL OF FAME NIGERIA PROJECT”.

The Conference is Scheduled to take place on February 1 & 2, 2022 at BWC Hotel, 11am daily.

E-Tourism Business Awards and Conference is the Biggest Tourism Conference coming out of Africa/Nigeria, which seeks to bring together Tourism Stakeholders from all around the world.

The Conference is Endorsed and Supported by World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (Australia), Africa Union, Good Tourism institute (Netherlands), Center Smart Tourism (Kazakhstan), BWC Hotel, Sterling Bank Plc, Nordic Hotel, Airpeace Lagos State Government, IBST Media, Cool FM, Nigeria info, Classic FM, TVC…

The aim is to activate & explore sustainable tourism in developing economies & more importantly, e-commerce application on tourism platforms for nation building.

While Gov. Sanwo-Olu will be recognised with the award of E-Tourism Governor of the Year, Funke Akindele will bag a special recognition award of E-Tourism Actress of the Year.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba will be honoured with E-Tourism Global Leadership Award while the MD/CEO CreditRegistry will go home with Global International Award for Excellence.

Also, the Executive Chairman and Founder Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage, Australia, Chris Flynn will be specially recognized as the “E-Tourism Novel Global Award” .

The Conference promises to “Be Epic”!

