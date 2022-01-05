The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode simply called FFK has been spotted in a video rejoicing and praising God after crossing over into the year 2022 with his family, Igbere TV reports.

In the video, the politician cast and bind any mami water around him and mocked the mami water for being powerless as he declared himself the Prince of Light who can’t be overcomed and subdued.

The video comes after his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, who has been a thorn in her flesh after they went their separate way and kick start their divorce process confessed being a ‘Mami Water’.

In what seems as a direct shade at Precious, Femi Fani-Kayode was seen singing songs which had lyrics like “Mamiwater, Power, Powerless power,” and “Jesus Power Super Power”, in a viral video which was shared on social media.

Sharing the video, he captioned; “Rejoicing in the Lord and the power of His might! “Them that know their God shall do exploits and they shall be strong!”- Daniel 11:32.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOAzhfw6yDs

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYTP90postY/?utm_medium=copy_link

Previous thread

Precious Chikwendu: I Am Actually A “Mami Water” (Photo, Video)

https://www.nairaland.com/6912261/precious-chikwendu-actually-mami-water

