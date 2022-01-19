Man Calls Out Cubana Chief Priest Over Debt

A Dubai based man has taken to the micro-blogging platform, Instagram, to call out a Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest over debt.

According to the man, Cunaba Chief Priest has owed him money for over two years and has refused to pay him his money.

The man accused Cubana Chief Priest of ignoring his messages whenever he approach him over his money. “I send you DMs for my money you read and ignored”, he said.

The man has posted several conversations he had with Cubana Chief Priest to back up his claim.

From the conversations, it shows that the socialite had bought a jack worth seven hundred thousand naira from the Dubai based man in 2019.

The chat shows when Cubana Chief Priest requested for the man’s bank details and promised to pay him and failed to pay.



https://www.instagram.com/_wondertv/p/CY4kixrIPrz/?utm_medium=copy_link

