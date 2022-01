A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man has been captured on camera performing legworks on top of a moving danfo bus somewhere in Lagos.

The video which captured the man dancing nonchalantly on top of the moving bus has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The unknown man who had a snowcap on his head did not seem to bother about his safety as he danced absent-mindedly as if he is welcoming the new year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04OYnxGqCVA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...