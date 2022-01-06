A man, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, living in Igege, Osun State, was on Wednesday caught with a mutilated human body parts.

It was gathered that some residents suspicious of the movement of the man, had alerted security agents.

In a video footage recorded at the scene of the crime, the suspect was made to bring out mutilated human body parts from a bag, as some of the bystanders beat the man with sticks and hurled curses on him.

Also in the video, the suspect could be heard denying involvement in ritual killing and cursing people he said set him up.

PUNCH Metro also learnt that members of Hunters Group of Nigeria and Amotekun Corps were called to the scene of the crime as residents attempted to lynch the man.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of OlaOluwa South East Local Council Development Authority, Sunday Olaifa, told our correspondent that after the man was caught residents had wanted to lynch him, but he was saved by security men.

Olaifa, who said he had to rush to Igege community to appeal to the residents, demanded thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice was served.

He said, “Going by what the suspect said when I got to the scene, there is need for thorough investigation. The suspect said his step-daughter fought her husband and he intervened and took the woman away from the husband.

“And because of that, the husband vowed to implicate and send him to prison for taking the woman away from his house. When I asked security men how they got the information, I was told someone called to inform them about it.

“The informant eventually turned out to be the same husband who had vowed to implicate the man. In that wise, we have to be very careful and investigate properly in order to ensure justice.”



https://punchng.com/man-caught-with-mutilated-human-body-parts-in-osun/?amp

