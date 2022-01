Man Cries After Seeing Kids Hawking On the Road, Reminds Him of His Childhood (Video)

A man was moved to tears after he saw children hawking on the street.

The touching video was shared on social media.

The man in the video was forced to stop and hug the little children as he couldn’t control his emotion.

It was gathered that the video reminded him of when he was poor and hawking on the streets.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaNmgNiQE2k

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...