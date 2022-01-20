Man Disgraced After Refusing To Pay The Sex Worker He Slept With (Pics, Video)

Video of a man is trending on the internet, after he was publicly disgraced by a prostitute he slept with. He was seen with the aggrieved who seized his footwear afterwards.

Watch video here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SCvTU0tA0c

