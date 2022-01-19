Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Bleached Her Skin For Him & Gave Him Her School Fees

Lady Dumped By Boyfriend After She Bleached Her Skin For Him & Gave Him Her School Fees (Video)

A Nigerian lady is in pain after her boyfriend of six years who she gave her school fees dumped her, IGBERETV reports.

The Lady in a viral video said she bleached her skin for her man because he said she was too dark, but he still ended up leaving her for a dark skin girl.

According to the lady, she also gave her school fees to him, yet all the sacrifices were not enough to make him stay with her.

She is now wondering how she will face her parents because she dropped out after failing to pay the school fees which she gave to her boyfriend. She took to social media to seek advice on how she can get her ex back.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHBKrQYfXrw

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYcj47TpWyu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

