Man Rearrested For Kidnapping In Edo, Months After Escaping From Prison (Photo)

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and one of the inmates who escaped from Oko prison in Benin during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest in the state, IgbereTV reports.

The suspect, identified as Over Jamker was arrested on December 29, during a gun duel with the police after he and his gang allegedly kidnapped four persons in two different locations in Benin.

The command’s spokesperson in a statement on Friday, December 31, 2021 said the four kidnapped victims have been rescued while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

