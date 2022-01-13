Man Shares The Mouthwatering Food A Lady Missed After She Turned Him Down (Pix)

Man shares the mouthwatering dish a lady missed after she turned down his invitation

A Nigerian man has taken to the Microblogging platform, Twitter to share photos of the mouthwatering delicacy he had prepared for a lady he invited to his place, however, the lady failed to turn up.

According to him, the lady turned down his invitation because she has the notion that all that men want is sex.

Well, for the man, it is the lady who is at loss as she missed the chance of enjoying a plate of eba with Egusi soup.

Sharing the photos of the food, he wrote;

I invited this girl over for dinner last night she legit said she isn’t coming that all men want is sex. Na so she take miss better egusi soup I make for am.



https://mobile.twitter.com/dayveedcody_/status/1481182877840723970

