Man She Met & Made Love With On Same Day Left Her To Get Married The Next Day (Pics)

Lady laments after man she met and made love with on same day left to get married next day

A young lady identified with the Twitter handle @Nonhly4 has narrated how she remains heartbroken after a man whom she met on the 26th of December left her on a hotel bed to get married the following day.

Narrating her sad experience to her followers, the young lady disclosed that she was already in love with the young man who had promised to love her forever.

On Twitter, she wrote, “He invited me on the 26th after Christmas booked a room for me, we made love and he told me he loves me and wants to be with me forever.

“On the 27 he disappeared the whole day reason why is that he was getting married, he came back to the hotel and told me to get dressed and go to a party together. I just saw the wedding pictures today, I don’t know what to say or do, I’m just shuttered, I feel like in 2022 I just need to focus on me graduating I can’t breathe, I’m done.”

