Man Sprays Bagful Of Dollar Notes From Upstairs To Passers-by In Shopping Mall (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

An unidentified man sprays down dollars at passers-by outside a shopping mall. His generous action led to a stampede as people struggle to get a piece of the action. Would you have joined in the rush if you were present?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVwtdbXSm0A

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: