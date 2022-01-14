Man Stabbed To Death By His Daughter’s Lover In Delta

A yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly stabbed to death by his daughter’s lover in Otu -Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to Vanguard, trouble started when the deceased returned home from a journey on Wednesday and found the suspect simply identified as Paul, in a romantic mood with his daughter.

“In the process of asking what was going on, an argument broke out and they started to fight.

“As they were fighting, the suspect stabbed the man with a broken bottle. The man died before he could get help”, a source said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, however, said: “The suspect went to a lady’s house. He claimed he heard a child crying, so he went there to carry the child when the deceased came and said ‘what are you doing with this child?’

“In the process, they started fighting and along the line, the suspect took a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased.”

