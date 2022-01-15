Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Daughter’s Defilement In Delta

Pandemonium broke out in Otu-Jeremi Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday following the killing of a 29-year-old man, identified as Tuwere Shipiode by his friend, Paul Ogilo.

An eyewitness told DAILY INDEPENDENT that trouble started when the deceased caught his killer, Ogilo using his fingers on his little daughter’s private part probably in a bid to have canal knowledge of her.

Irked by the act, the deceased, Shipiode was said to have started questioning Ogilo on why he was trying to defile his daughter, and that it was in the process of the argument that Ogilo took a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

The eyewitness stated further that the deceased tried his best to get help but collapse and died before help could come, while the killer, Ogilo, injured those that tried to dispossess him of the knife, boasting that he will kill anyone that comes his way before policemen from the Otu-Jeremi Division came and arrested him.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, stated that the incident occurred at about 9 pm when the Divisional Police Officer, Otu-Jeremi Division received a distressed call that a man was shot to death at Otu-jeremi community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

DSP Edafe stated, “The DPO mobilized and led police patrol teams to the scene. At the scene, the corpse of the deceased was seen in a pool of blood and the house has been deserted.

“The Police operatives embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which revealed that there was an argument between the deceased named Tuwere Shipiode, aged 29 and one Paul Ogilo, age 26.

“Acting on further intelligence gathered, the suspect was trailed to an uncompleted building in Otu-Jeremi where he was seen with the kitchen knife suspected to have been used in committing the alleged crime and he was immediately arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted committing the said crime. He also stated that a fight ensued between him and the deceased during which he used the kitchen knife to stab and kill the deceased,” he added.

https://independent.ng/man-stabbed-to-death-while-trying-to-stop-daughters-defilement-in-delta/

