Man Who Came Home For Christmas Dragged Out Of His Car & Shot Dead In Anambra (Pics)

A 24-year-old man identified as Chisom Johnchris Ezeh, has died after he was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the the deceased who came home for the Christmas holidays was shot along Uga Ezinifite road, on December 26 and died the following day.

He will be laid to rest in his hometown, Umudieleke Umuoru in Uga on January 6, 2022.

“They brought him down from his car in the hold up and shot him. It’s probably a gang war, or a revenge assassination” one Kelechi Obi wrote on Facebook.

“God knows the best, but your demise is painful! Late Chisom Johnchris Ezeh who his sudden painful death occurred on Monday 27th December 2021, will be buried on Thursday 6th January 2022 @ his father’s compound in Umu-Umeabiaka Umudieleke Umuoru Uga, Aguata LGA, Anambra State.” one Umelechi wrote.

“May God console his parents, his siblings, his relations, his business associate, his friends and well wishers. May the soul of Late Chisom Johnchris Ezeh and souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in perfect peace, Amen. It’s well, but he is too young to die. RIP “

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/24–old-man-dies-after-unknown-gunmen-dragged-him-out-of-his-car-in-anambra-and-shot-him-2.html

