Manchester United Sign Nigerian Wonderkid, Majid Balogun From Lambeth Tigers FC

Lambeth Tigers FC have announced that their Under 14 player, Majid Balogun, has officially joined Manchester United, Newspremises reports.

Lambeth Tigers disclosed this in a post via their Instagram account on Sunday.

Balogun is now the second player in Lambeth’s history to join directly from the grassroots from the South of England.

The youngster was on the wishlist of several unnamed clubs in England before Man United won the race for his signature.

He will be aiming to sign a scholarship with Man United in the next few years.

“Lambeth Tigers can confirm highly regarded U14 forward has officially joined @manchesterunited, becoming the 2nd player in the club’s history to join directly from grassroots from the South of England.

“He also becomes the first player from the Tigers to join the red half of Manchester, we look forward to many more following suit.

“Man Utd won the race for the forward, beating a whole host of clubs from all over the country for his signature,” Lambeth wrote.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/manchester-united-sign-under-14-nigerian-wonderdkid-majid-balogun-from-lambeth-tiger-fc/

