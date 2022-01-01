Man’s Car Tumbles In Lagos After He Fell Asleep While Driving (Pix)

Man’s Car Tumbles In Lagos After He Fell Asleep While Driving (Photos)

A man is lucky to be alive after his car somersaulted, IgbereTV reports.

The accident happened along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

The driver of the car said he fell asleep and credited his seat belt for saving his life, according to writer Odega Shawa who captured the incident.

Odega Shawa wrote on Facebook;

“Coming back from the hospital a few minutes ago, on Admiralty Way, the young man in white tee-shirt said to me: ‘I fell asleep. My seat belt saved my life.’

Lots of long hours driving this period. Be careful. Always have your seat belt on. If you feel sleepy, park somewhere and doze – and get a chewing gum.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159104454809735&id=524689734

https://igberetvnews.com/1411015/mans-car-tumbles-along-lagos-fell-asleep-driving-photos/

