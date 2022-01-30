Mason Greenwood Accused Of Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault

Manchester United’s Mason Will John Greenwood (born October 01, 2001) could be in a pile of trouble following allegations of abuse by his now ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Ms Robson, took to her Instagram stories to expose the scars she bears on her body, allegedly from attacks by the 20-year-old Man United forward.

In several posts on her official Instagram account which has now been deleted, Harriet is seen covered in blood and with bruises on her body. Along with a video, she wrote, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

In the wake of the accusations, Manchester United quickly released a statement and said they would not comment further until all the facts had been established.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”



Greenwood, a United academy graduate is no stranger to controversy.

In September 2020, he and Man City youngster Phil Foden were kicked out of the England National team after breaching Covid-19 protocols in Iceland.

This is after a video popped up on social media, exposing the two meeting girls in their hotel room after a Nations League encounter in Reykjavik.

