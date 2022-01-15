Masquerade Shouts ‘Jesus Christ’ As Guard Dog Nearly Attacks Him (Video)

The funny moment a traditional masquerade reacted and screamed the name of Jesus in fear after seeing a dog, was captured on tape.

The masquerade had arrived at a house to hail its occupants, unknown that there was a dog nearby.

As soon as he saw the dog and heard it bark, he screamed Jesus Christ and quickly went to a corner to stay.

Some men could be heard laughing while others tried to make the animal to stop barking.

All the while different activities were taking place in the video, the masquerade never moved from the spot as he stood in shock and speechlessness.

Watch video HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8mNe7xtpsE

