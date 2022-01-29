A filling station belonging to a petroleum product marketing company, Master Energy located along Aba-Owerri road in Umuahia, Abia State has been gutted by fire, ABN TV reports.

Though the cause of the fire incident is yet to be fully ascertained, the Ag. Director Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Arua said it started while a tanker was offloading the product.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH4AIHhgTcU

He told ABN TV that an explosion occurred which he said may be due to the unprofessional conduct of those discharging the product.

As at the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging even as men of the state Fire Service battled to contain the inferno.

The petroleum marketing company is owned by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Samson Ogah.

https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/master-energy-filling-station-umuahia-gutted-by-fire-photos-video/

