‘Masturbation Is Killing Me Slowly! I Feel Stupid & Useless, Failed JAMB’

initially i fell for the trick of people trying to make masturbation look good.

I tried on my own to quit masturbation and the most I’ve gone is a month. I’ve been masturbating for almost 5 years now and I’m sick and tired of going back to my own vomit,anytime i finish masturbating i feel stupid and useless.

Masturbation has affected my brain capacity i failed jamb last year and I’m about to rewrite, I think quitting this dangerous addiction of mine is a good start.

Quitting porn couldn’t help,

I’m alone i just feel the urge. Anytime i see a woman i only see them as sex objects,even masturbating to some family members which i one of the reasons i feel so dirty.

I need help.

