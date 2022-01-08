Matawalle Visits Soldiers Injured In Anka, Bukkuyum Battle With Terrorists

Governor Bello Matawalle has demonstrated an uncommon bravery. He was at the scene of the military encounter with the terrorist bandits at Kyaware on ‘Yankara border where many terrorist miscreants were neutralized.

From the battfront, he accompanied some of the injured from the military side as they were conveyed to hospital to ensure proper medical treatment.



Ibrahim Zauma

“Over 200 people were killed in an attack that lasted 48 hours on communities in the Anka & Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara State.

https://www.nairaland.com/6928767/bandits-kill-147-vigilantes-anka#109165795

