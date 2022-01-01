Maths Is Very Important, It Should Be Taught In Nigerian Languages – FUTA Prof

Without doubts, you’d agree with me that many students preparing for STEM subjects at O’level and undergrad really found it challenging. One of the reasons is the way mathematics some of this topics are being taught. Another challenge is the use of complex terms to explain the concept. I still recall my experiences at High School

I think I agree with this FUTA Professor, I think all science subjects we ran away from should be taught and explained in our mother’s tongue.

What do you think guys?

A Professor of Mathematics, Sunday Kayode, has made a case for the use of Nigerian languages in the teaching of mathematics as one of the strategies for demystifying the subject and enhancing its study among students at all levels of the country’s education system.

Professor Kayode gave the advice while delivering the 141st Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University of Technology Akure, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

He said efforts must be made by handlers of mathematics from primary to tertiary levels of education to remove the induced phobia towards mathematics by making the subject friendly to learners.

He added that teachers must bring the contents of the subject to the level of the learners by majorly using local materials, relating examples to the day-to-day life experiences of teachers and learners.

Professor Kayode said the teaching of mathematics in local languages and dialects should be introduced in the curriculum for the teaching of the subject to pupils at the primary level.

This he said should be supported by the production of textbooks in local languages at the developmental stage of the learners.

He said teaching the subject in the local languages and exemplifying its concepts with local materials and everyday examples that learners can relate with would make early learners easily internalize the subject and have little or no phobia for it.

Kayode said to discourage the importation of foreign teaching and laboratory materials, the government should also provide opportunities for local manufacturing of teaching materials and establishment of mathematics laboratories in schools.

He urged governments at the federal, state and local levels, as well as private individuals to make concerted and focused efforts at improving the funding of mathematical projects and research at all levels of mathematics education in Nigeria.

Professor Kayode said the popularization of mathematical sciences in Nigeria should be a national project, which he said is an attempt to reach out to wider audiences from all strata of society to provide a mathematical experience rather than a pedantic transfer of knowledge.

According to him, in doing this, a variety of media and strategies need to be adopted, such as films, television programmes, mathematics festivals, creation of a network of discussion groups clubs and societies.

Kayode, a one-time deputy vice-chancellor, Clifford University, Owerrinta, Abia State, said operators of educational institutions in the country should employ only qualified and competent mathematics teachers to teach the subject at all levels of education.

He also made a strong case for the regular training, retraining and remedial programmes for mathematics teachers to enhance their competence and relevance in modern pedagogy and handling of state-of-the-art teaching facilities

However, he noted that to be able to attract and retain qualified, competent and experienced mathematics teachers, there is the need to provide robust and attractive remuneration packages in form of allowances and incentives.

In his capacity as the chairman of the event, the vice-chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said the lecture was cerebral and lauded its adept delivery.

He described Kayode as an erudite scholar who had demonstrated academic leadership in the university community and had contributed immensely to the development of the body of knowledge in the area of his specialization.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/futa-don-recommends-use-of-nigerian-languages-in-teaching-of-mathematics/

