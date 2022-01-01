Mbaka Tells Fellow Priests To Stop Condemning Him For Praying For Nnamdi Kanu

“Stop Condemning Me For Praying For Nnamdi Kanu” – Fr. Mbaka Tells Fellow Catholic Priests

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has begged his fellow Catholic Priests to stop condemning him for praying for leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IgbereTV reports, Mbaka had repeatedly asked the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu and also warned that nothing should happen to the separatist leader.

In his 2022 New Year message during the Crossover night at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Mbaka said “he’s not closing any priest’s mouth and nobody should close his”.

He said;

“I’m begging my fellow priests to stop condemning me for praying for Nnamdi Kanu. I am not closing any priest’s mouth and nobody should close my own. If I use my mouth to bless Nnamdi Kanu and you don’t like it, please use your own mouth to curse him. Leave me to bless him.

“I see Nnamdi Kanu as my son. Every Igbo man and woman is my child. You may not understand the spiritual authority I have on this land.

“If as a church, we can be praying for Nigeria in distress, nobody can stop us from praying for Nnamdi Kanu and our brothers in distress.

“This year will be for Kanu and those held for agitations. God will show them mercy this year.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1411103/stop-condemning-praying-nnamdi-kanu-fr-mbaka-tells-fellow-catholic-priests/

