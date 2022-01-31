Mbappe To Leave On A Free Transfer, Reached Agreement With Real Madrid

Real Madrid are said to have secured an agreement for the signing of Kylian Mbappe with the PSG forward due to become a free agent in the summer.

The 23-year-old forward has been open about his dreams of lining up for Los Blancos – with PSG failing in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

The World Cup winner with France now looks set to complete his dream on the expiration of contract this summer.

The Spanish giants are said to have agreed a bumper contract with Mbappe to sweeten the deal even further, almost doubling his PSG pay packet.

BILD Sport reports that Real Madrid have finally secured an agreement with Mbappe after talks with PSG broke down in the summer.

They add that his yearly salary will work out as £41.5million, which equates to around £800,000-per-week, with reports saying he currently earns £22million-per-season in France.

Mbappe has been a PSG player since leaving Monaco on an initial loan deal back in 2017, scoring 130 goals across 155 fixtures and winning three Ligue 1 titles.

Mbappe said this season when asked if he regretted trying to leave the club last summer: “I was honest.

“I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I’m happy to stay … it’s my city, too. I’m French … I want to win everything this season.”

Adding: “I’m in PSG. I’m very happy here and I will finish the season, 100%.”



