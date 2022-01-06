Mecca, Washington DC & Some Other No-Fly Zones In The World (Pictures)

International air travel has opened up the world to seeing new places and experiencing new things some people couldn’t have imaged 100 years ago. Now we can just hop on a plane and go anywhere. Well, almost anywhere.

There are certain places where no aircraft can fly over for various reasons and many of these have been named no-fly zones. No-fly zones can be established a multitude of special reasons from religions to environmental to historical or even political. Let’s explore these places and why you’re unable to fly over them.

1. Disney Parks

As picturesque as it would be to look out the window and see those magical castles from above, unfortunately, we’ll never get to. After 9/11, several tourist attractions amped up their security to ensure guest safety, including Disney Parks. No aircraft can fly within 3,000 feet of Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California. Initially, it was a temporary ban that became permanent in 2003. Granted, it would be strange to see any plane flying that slow near the parks anyway.

