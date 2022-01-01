Meet ‘Anambra Woman Of The Year’ (Photo)

Nigeria’s foremost female banker and Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji has emerged Anambra Woman of the Year through a voting process that featured other three equally successful and highly rated nominees. She garnered 45% of the total votes and was followed by Fidelity Bank boss, Mrs. Nneka Onyali-Ikpe who polled 40% of the votes. Oil mogul and founder of Britannia-U Oil, Mrs. Uju Ifejika secured 14% while Dr. Stella Okoli of Emzor pharmaceuticals trailed behind with 1% of the total votes.

In a letter to Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye, the organizers stated that it was clear that Anambra people voted the top bank executive based on her outstanding and exemplary career in the banking industry. “You have plied your trade with a spotless reputation and with your courage, charisma and mien you have continued to bestride the sector as a colossus and these have marked you out as a symbol of success for the womenfolk”.

With over 20 years cognate banking and broad executive management experience, Dr. Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye rose through the ranks to her current position. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from University of Jos, an MBA from University of Calabar and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from Apollos University, Great Falls, Montana, USA. Her dissertation was on inspirational leadership and her findings have been recognized as a major contribution in leadership and people management. She was trained in strategic thinking and management at Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania, USA and also holds a certificate in management from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.

She recently bagged a first class degree in Law from Baze University.



https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/01/01/zenith-bank-shines-as-foremost-female-banker-and-deputy-managing-director-adaora-umeoji-emerges-anambra-woman-of-the-year/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...