Meet The Youngest Players Of AFCON 2021

The 2021 AFCON will have Four Young players under the age of 20 and 17 from four countries in the tournament which is set to kick off on Sunday in Cameroon, Newspremises has gathered.

The four players are from Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Tunisia after all participating teams dropped the official squad for the tournament.

Beyatt Lekweiry – Mauritania( 16 Year’s 8 months )

Mauritania midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry is the youngest player in the upcoming 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The 16-year-old enforcer who plies his trade with local side AS Douanes was a surprise call-up by Mourabitounes head coach Didier Gomes da Rosa for the impending competition.

The Young Lad featured for Mauritania Under 20 side last year during the Arab Cup when he was just 15 and he wooed people with his output.

Ibrahim Sesay – Sierra Leone (17 Years, Two months)

Sierra Leone Goalkeeper, Ibrahim Sesay is the second-youngest player in the Upcoming 2021 AFCON.

The 17-year-old who made his topflight debut this season was praised during the Sierra Leone Friendly Game with The Gambia for his outstanding performance.

Sesay who started his career with the East End Tigers has been very exceptional in the Sierra Leone Premier League. The young goalkeeper recently make a breakthrough with the Leone stars squad. Sesay was exceptional in Leone stars recent friendly matches in Morocco.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Ghana (17 Years, 10 Months)

Ghanaian Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is another young player who will also feature in the AFCON 2021.

The 17-year-old who plays as an attacking midfielder for Dreams F.C. on loan from Steadfast FC has played for the Ghana U17 and U20.

In September 2021, Fatawu made his debut for the Black Stars in a 3–1 victory over Zimbabwe in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia ( 18 Years, 11 Months)

Tunisia Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is the fourth-youngest player that will feature in AFCON 2021.

The 18-year-old was born in France To Tunisia Parents and had featured for France U16 and U17 national team’s.

Mejbri was called up to the Tunisia national team for the first time in May 2021, committing his international future to the nation of his p arents’ birth. He debuted in a 1–0 friendly win over DR Congo on 5 June 2021.



Sources: https://newspremises.com.ng/meet-the-youngest-players-of-afcon-2021/

