Mention One Thing You Wish You Knew And Did Before Graduating From School

Greetings to all Nairalanders

So this is a quick and straight forward question to many of our graduates in the house..

With the current situations now not just in Nigeria but around the globe.

Can You mention any thing you know now and you wished you knew back in school before graduating..

Any regrets or wish..

For me I wished I acquired a lot of professional skills (atleast the ones i wanted to) before I stepped into Uni…everything feels choky and resulting to learning other stuff leaving less focus on school has a huge repercussions.. Not to mention the race many schools are in (including mine) to make up for the wasted time due to covid and ASUU…

Share yours..

