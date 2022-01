A video has surfaced showing popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her new husband Kazim Adeoti dancing on their wedding day.

This comes after the actress made it clear today that she’s married to movie marketer Kazim Adeoti.

Kazim’s wife, Funsho Adeoti, was also known to Mercy Aigbe and they were all once pictured together.

Now, Mercy and Kazim are married.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKFGELY4_Po

