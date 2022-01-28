Mercy Aigbe Blasts Gistlover For Dragging Mum Into Her ‘Husband-Snatching’ Scandal

Actress Mercy Aigbe has continued to speak up on the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage to movie producer Kazim Adeoti, Igbere TV reports.

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, the 44-year-old slammed blogger Gist Lover for accusing her of snatching Kazim from his wife Funsho Adeoti. Gist Lover went further to drag Mercy’s mother into the fight calling her a husband snatcher.

Angered by the statement, Mercy sent a message to the blogger stating that she was unbothered about the lies told to paint her as a demon.

She also warned the blogger to stop dragging her mother and her children into the matter.

She said: “[b]Dear Gistlover, I don’t know if you were paid, to try to bring me down, sincerely, I am not moved, neither am I bothered with all the name-calling, bashing and everything…. in a situation where people don’t know the truth, don’t know the true picture of situations and they decide to be used as an instrument of destruction then it is left to them and their conscience.

“You and your cohorts have come up with different narratives just to paint me as a DEMON, you even involved my kids, now you are involving my dear Mother! Someone comes to your DM cooks up a story just to bring another person down, you without confirming it decide to publish such LIES! I know you think cos you are faceless you are untouchable, but I laugh!

Speaking further, she warned: ” Cos no one is untouchable not even you! Gistlover bash me all you can! Label me whatever name you want to.! But leave my Mother out of this! Leave my kids out if this! Since I was the one you were paid to face! Focus on me! And me ONLY…… this post distasteful and you should be ashamed of yourself! SHAME ON YOU GISTLOVER! SHAME.”[/b]



