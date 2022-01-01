Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Enchanting Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to celebrate both the New Year and her birthday on January 1, Igbere TV reports.

The screen diva who is also a businesswoman left fans stunned as she took to her official Instagram page to mark the wonderful day with some absolutely gorgeous photos.

Sharing one of the photos, she thanked God for her new age.

She wrote; “Finally on the 44th floor! To God be all the glory, honor and adoration ����� Happy birthday to me �”

In another post, the actress wrote; “Landed Gallantly on this floor!! Happy birthday to me and happy new year guys.”



https://www.instagram.com/realmercyaigbe/p/CYKkqzNNbUk/?utm_medium=copy_link

