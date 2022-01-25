Mercy Aigbe’s Ex Husband Reacts As She Reveals New Lover

Businessman Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, has reacted to the series of photos she posted, revealing movie producer Kazim Adeoti as her new lover, Igbere TV reports.

For months, the actress had been teas her fans hinting that she is in a relationship but refused to reveal the man’s identity.

In several posts on her Instagram, the mother-of-two often referred to herself as ‘aya de owner’ which simply means ‘the owner’s wife.

However, in an Instagram post on Sunday, the 44-year-old shared photos of Adeoti ahead of his birthday.

Reacting to the photos, Mr Gentry shared a throwback picture of himself, Mercy, Kazim Adeoti and an unidentified woman.

Speaking, Gentry stated that the truth is finally out and the photo was one out of many. Comments are disabled on the post.

“At least I thank God the truth is out, this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment,” he wrote.

This comes after a blogger Gistlover claimed that Kazim is already married to another woman and Mercy is a husband snatcher.

Mercy was formerly married to Lanre Gentry but left her marriage in 2017 on allegations of domestic violence and infidelity.

Gentry tied the knot with his new bride Oluwabusayo in September 2021, in a ceremony that was attended by family, friends and fans of the businessman.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZFlMqvjYHH/?utm_medium=copy_link

