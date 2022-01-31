Metro Rail: There Is Need To Collaborate With Other Countries – Sanwo-Olu

“Purchasing and taking delivery of the metropolitan trains is not the end of the process of achieving a world class rail system in Lagos state” – Governor @jidesanwoolu

“In order to get it right, and maintain a sustainable metro transportation, there is need to collaborate with countries and systems who have maintained a proven track record of successes in that sector” Governor @jidesanwoolu

“With this in mind, my team, which consists of The Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser on PPP. Mr. Ope George,… “ Governor @jidesanwoolu

“… Special Adviser on SDGs. Mrs. Solape Hammond, Chairman, House Committee on Transportation. Hon. Temitope Adewale, MD, LAMATA Mrs. Bimbo Akinajo, Director, Rail Transportation. Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, Senior Rail Specialist. .. “

“… Mr. Abidemi Atobatele, Senior Special Assistant Technical. Mr Olayanju Cole and I visited Metro Istanbul in Turkey to intimate ourselves, and interact with their system, processes and methods of operations” – Governor @jidesanwoolu

“We met with the General Manager/CEO of Metro Istanbul, Mr. Ozgur Soy, who took us on an inspection tour of their facilities, including the Operations and Control Center, …” Governor @jidesanwoolu

#LagosRail

“… the Esenler Depot and Maintenance Facilities, the Signaling/Telecoms sections, and the Safety/Security Stations.”

– Governor @jidesanwoolu

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1487810898618163209?t=f6MC_MZV_UwPyhp9bwemlw&s=19

