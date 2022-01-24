Military Coup Underway In Burkina Faso: President Kabore Detained By Mutineers

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president’s residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president’s neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The Government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants. read more

Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday. Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore’s political party. The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.



Heavy gunfire was heard yesterday at the Military camps in Ouagadougou and Kaya with the mutineers reportedly listing a set of demands.

Despite the Government’s insistence that the mutiny was localised and under control, there seemed to be palpable tension when the internet service was suspended and little or no words were heard from President Kabore, save for his encouraging tweet to the Stallions at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was first elected in 2015 and won a second term last year.

Soldiers seen outside Burkina Faso state TV after mutinies

Hooded soldiers take up positions outside Burkina Faso’s state TV in the capital Ouagadougou, a day after mutinies at several barracks across the country

Not immediately clear if the troops are mutineers or sent by government



The mutineers are expected to make a public statement on television.

