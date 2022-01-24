Military Reinforces, Prevents Bandits Kidnap Of Agency MD In Zamfara

The urgent reinforcement of the military was all that was needed to prevent the kidnapping of the Managing Director of Zamfara State Transport Authority (Mass Transit), Aminu Adamu Papa, and members of his family by bandits in Mareri Community, near Gusau.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 11.30pm on Saturday, shooting sporadically as they encroached the residence of Adamu Papa.

The bandits confronted the two policemen protecting the MD’s residence, overwhelming, and disarming them. The bandits proceeded to whisk away Aminu Adamu Papa and members of his family. Fortunately, and unfortunately, there was reinforcement and urgent mutilation of soldiers and local vigilantes to the location, who confronted the bandits in gun battle, compelling them to abandon their victims and flee for safety.

The soldiers and local vigilante were said to have killed six bandits in the gun battle, while other gang members escaped.

