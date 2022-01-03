Miss Nigeria 1963, Alice Adepe Honoured In Benue 58 Years After (Pix, Video)

Organisers of Idoma International Carnival have honoured Ms Alice Alache Akla Adepe, Miss Nigeria 1963.

She was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the just concluded Idoma International Carnival, held in Otukpo, Benue State, IDOMA VOICE reports.

In her short citation read by Henry Ipole, the organisers described the former beauty queen as a living monument for Idoma, Benue State and Nigeria.

Presenting the award to her, the National President of Ochetoha K’Idoma, AVM Tony Adokwu described the septuagenarian as the “people’s heroine.”

Born to the family of Akla Adepe of the Oono family in Otukpo-Icho in the present Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, she created history by being the second lady from Northern Nigeria to win the coveted crown for which she was rewarded with a scooter.

When she returned to Otukpo after her victory and made a historic trip through the streets of Otukpo on her scooter where she was cheered by hundreds of men and women who thronged the streets to welcome their heroine.

58 years after that heroics, Ms Adepe is still the people’s heroine. She is one of the irrefutable chapters of history that reminds Nigerians at large of the invaluable contributions of the Idoma to the making of modern Nigeria.

SOURCE>>>https://www.idomavoice.com/2022/01/miss-nigeria-1963-alice-adepe-honoured-in-otukpo-video.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...