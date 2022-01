See previous thread here: Modupe (Mochievous) Odele Has Been Arrested In Kenya

Nimah A @MsNemah

Thankfully Moe is out! Thanks to the MFA, the ambassador and the NG embassy in Kenya for their swift response! Who went out of their way to ensure Moe’s release and the situation was properly addressed. Remember to contact the visiting country’s NG embassy first when in trouble.



https://mobile.twitter.com/MsNemah/status/1477924293640130563

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...