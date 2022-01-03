Modupe Omole: FG Confirms That Mocheivious Was In Kenya On An Expired VISA

The Nigeria High Commission has issued a press statement on arrest of Modupe Omole, a Nigerian arrested in Kenya. She was arrested by Kenya Police because of expired Kenyan passport, which has now been extended before her release.

SOURCE: http://nigeriankenya.or.ke/index.php/9-news/72-03-01-2022-nhc-deportation-intervention?s=09

In a tweet by @cbngov_akin1, she is expected to

� write an apology letter to the Kenyan police.

� retweet her initial tweet and clarify the issues alleged against the Kenyan police too.

The in video attached to the tweet, Nigerian are advised to always contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria embassy in their host country whenever they ran into unpleasant situation.

Watch the video and read more from https://twitter.com/cbngov_akin1/status/1477993489937879044?t=ns8ovPFOtHtwjx5Pq2URxA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...